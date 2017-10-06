On Pedder’s Alberto Oliveros Reveals Top Picks From Europe + New Brands to Know Now

Alberto Oliveros

Another frenetic fashion month has come to an end — and one of the industry’s top buyers is ready to make his top picks from Europe.

Here, Alberto Oliveros, GMM of Hong Kong-based On Pedder, sounds off on winning collections and new names to know.

Top Picks: “Gianvito Rossi’s collection was incredibly sexy and feminine. I found the stretch lace boots and sandals especially stunning. Saint Laurent was the show of the season and Anthony Vaccarello’s extravagant yeti boots in velvet and ostrich feathers stole everyone’s attention. Malone Souliers’ collection was both beautiful and fun at the same time. I love how they played with colors and materials to create a truly romantic and vibrant collection.”

On the Rise: “Amina Muaddi’s collection for Alexandre Vauthier was gorgeous. I am personally obsessed with the Kate mule and flat in rich bright colors. Jacquemus’ collection was a season highlight. The stiletto sandals are true to his relaxed yet polished French glamour — truly alluring pieces. Attico and Neous are performing well in our stores, and this season, [they refreshed] with new additions in their signature strong silhouettes and materials.”

Attico spring ’18 collection. Rex Shutterstock

One to Watch: “We are so excited to launch Jennifer Chamandi this coming November at On Pedder. Jennifer has created an extremely chic and refined collection that is perfect for our most sophisticated clients.”

Trend Stories: “Embellishment is everywhere this season, making shoes a statement in every outfit. Shoes will continue to shine bright this summer in plenty of different materials, from glitter, lurex, to crystals. PVC was all over on and off the runway, from Chanel to Gianvito Rossi, the master of Plexi. Spring/summer 2018 will be a very playful and colorful season, with white as the queen above all. Flats and kitten heels are here to stay for a long time. Boots and booties are here all year round, not just for the winter season.”