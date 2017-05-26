A CamperLab New York Store Follows London and Paris Openings

CamperLab store at 221 Broadway in New York. Courtesy of brand

Spanish fashion-comfort footwear brand Camper has added another link to its retail chain with the debut this month of a CamperLab store on the Bowery in New York’s trendy Lower East Side neighborhood.

While the more traditional Camper stores feature the entire range of contemporary, often edgy fashion-comfort looks, CamperLab focuses on more directional product under the Camper Together umbrella, a capsule collection designed by creative director Romain Kremer, a French fashion designer.

The 650-sq.-ft. store follows the opening last year of CamperLab shops in Paris and London. The New York site, a stark white space, allows the often avant-garde product to take center stage and includes a curated selection of Camper styles as well as CamperLab product.

CamperLab concept store in New York’s Lower East Side. Courtesy of brand.

Situated in the city’s trendy Lower East Side neighborhood, which boasts and eclectic mix of retail shops and restaurants, the store attracts traffic from both locals and tourists to the area. The Bowery is vibrant and expresses a neighborhood that is aligned with what’s going on, according to company, and in close proximity to The New Museum and Ace Hotel.

The company also plans to work closely with local artists, using the store as an installation for their work.

The company now operates four branded Camper stores in New York.

Want More?

The Classically British Chelsea Boot Is Getting a Design Upgrade for Fall

Street-Style Photographer Suzanne Middlemass Shares the Secrets of Her New Shoe-Focused Book