Zappos for Good Friends on Us Fridays sponsors pet adoptions nationwide. Courtesy of brand

Zappos is going to the dogs. And cats.

Beginning today, the e-tailer is teaming up with North Shore Animal League of America for a new initiative — Friend on Us Fridays by Zappos for Good — furthering its commitment to animal advocacy and pet adoption.

The company will sponsor adoptions for all approved adopters at select shelters across 15 states and 36 cities every Friday leading up to the launch of its annual Home for the Pawlidayz campaign on Nov. 24. It will cover all qualifying adoption fees for select shelters each Friday for both dogs and cats.

“At our core, Zappos.com is a service company,” said “karma kommando” Steven Bautista. “Friends on Us Fridays, presented by Zappos for Good, is a way for us to extend our special brand of service to customers in a different way by rescuing both pets and humans by uniting them as BFFs. Our goal with Pawlidayz, and now Friends on Us Fridays, is bringing happiness to our customers in a heartfelt way.”

Friends On Us Fridays is an extension of the Pawlidayz campaign in which adoption fees at shelters across the U.S. are sponsored by the company from Black Friday through the holiday weekend. So far, it has led to more than 18,000 pet adoptions.

Joanne Yohannan, SVP of operations at the North Shore Animal League, added, “We are excited about partnering with Zappos.com and raising awareness about the plight of homeless animals while working together with our shelter partners across the country to find them loving homes.

Zappos will announce new cities every week, with multiple NSALA shelter partners participating in an effort to find responsible, loving homes for rescued animals. Prospective pet parents can vote for their city to be included by visiting Zappos.com/Pets.

The first three Fridays include:

Aug 11: Southern California

Burbank, Burbank Animal Shelter

Baldwin Park, Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

Agoura Hills, Agoura Animal Care and Control

Aug 18: Illinois

Chicago, Animal Welfare League

Springfield, Illinois Humane

Chicago Heights, South Suburban Humane Society

Aug. 15: New York

Port Washington, NSALA

Manhattan, Muddy Paws Rescue

Brooklyn, Sean Casey Animal Rescue

