Tommy Hilfiger Has Been Trying to Sell His Glamorous Miami Mansion for Nearly a Year

Tommy Hilfiger's Florida mansion has been on the market since February. Courtesy of The Jills

The real estate market can be tough even for famous designers.

Tommy Hilfiger, who put his Florida villa up for sale in February, is still looking to find a buyer for the 14,075-square-foot property in Golden Beach. The pop-art-style house had been listed for $27.5 million in February but is now down to $25.9 million after being active on the market for almost 10 months.

Tommy Hilfiger’s Florida mansion is inspired by ’60s and ’70s pop art. Courtesy of The Jills.

The fashion designer purchased the 7-bedroom house with wife Dee Ocleppo for $17.25 million in 2013 and had famous interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard decorate the rooms in a bright, airy style. Some of the walls have scratch-and-sniff wallpaper featuring colorful prints of fruits like bananas and oranges, while the rooms also feature original artwork from the likes of Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“The Hilfigers had this estate designed to be a glamorous, sexy home where they could showcase their amazing collection of artwork,” agent Jill Hertzberg said in a statement in February.

Interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard decorated the rooms. Courtesy of The Jills.

The residence is located at 605 Ocean Boulevard and has three stories, a floating staircase, an elevator and access to the ocean. But even given the house’s glamorous style and owner, Hilfiger has still been unable to find a buyer — according to the listing, the taxes on the house cost $390,823 in 2016 alone.