Tommy Hilfiger Has Been Trying to Sell His Glamorous Miami Mansion for Nearly a Year

The real estate market can be tough even for famous designers.
Tommy Hilfiger, who put his Florida villa up for sale in February, is still looking to find a buyer for the 14,075-square-foot property in Golden Beach. The pop-art-style house had been listed for $27.5 million in February but is now down to $25.9 million after being active on the market for almost 10 months.
The fashion designer purchased the 7-bedroom house with wife Dee Ocleppo for $17.25 million in 2013 and had famous interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard decorate the rooms in a bright, airy style. Some of the walls have scratch-and-sniff wallpaper featuring colorful prints of fruits like bananas and oranges, while the rooms also feature original artwork from the likes of Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
“The Hilfigers had this estate designed to be a glamorous, sexy home where they could showcase their amazing collection of artwork,” agent Jill Hertzberg said in a statement in February.
The residence is located at 605 Ocean Boulevard and has three stories, a floating staircase, an elevator and access to the ocean. But even given the house’s glamorous style and owner, Hilfiger has still been unable to find a buyer — according to the listing, the taxes on the house cost $390,823 in 2016 alone.