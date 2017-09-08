Shoe Industry Responds to Need for Hurricane Victims Through Two Ten Foundation

A clean-up effort takes place after Hurricane Harvey. Rex Shutterstock

Two Ten Footwear Foundation, the national charitable foundation of the U.S. footwear industry, is responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey by providing emergency relief to footwear employees in the affected region. To assist the efforts, the foundation has been receiving generous support form shoe companies across the country.

Two Ten is continuing to receive financial contributions from numerous footwear companies, including Asics, Caleres, Crocs, Deer Stags, DSW Inc., Foot Locker Inc., Micro-Pak and Vibram, in some instances setting up employee donation matching programs.

Asics, Inov-8, Marc Fisher, Wolverine Worldwide and Zappos have donated shoes in addition to socks and clothing, all of which is being distributed to Houston-based footwear families through Kiwanis International’s chapter in that area.

According to Two Ten, it is receiving applications for assistance at an unprecedented rate and has increased its capacity to respond. “The stories we are hearing are heartbreaking,” said Jestina Walcott, director of social services.

Added Neal Newman, president: “We are humbled and grateful for the support that our industry has shown to those who have been impacted by this devastating hurricane. The need is great, and we are doing all we can to make sure we provide help and relief for families who are in crisis.”

Anyone working in the footwear industry or allied industries is eligible to apply for help from Two Ten. For the best response, fill out an online application or contact Two Ten at (800) 346-3210. Online donations can also be made.