How the Footwear Industry Is Supporting Hurricane Harvey Victims With Donations of Shoes and Supplies

The footwear industry is continuing its efforts to aid Hurricane Harvey victims as area residents begin the cleanup process. Now joining the initiative is Twisted X and Zappos.

Twisted X, located in Decatur, Texas, is partnering with Soles4Souls for a donation of 10,500 pairs of shoes and workboots. “While none of our Twisted X team members were directly affected, we have several retailers and customers who are going through a rough time, and we wanted to help in any way we could,” said CEO Prasad Reddy, who is committing $1 million in product.

Buddy Teaster, president and CEO of Soles4Souls, noted: “The footwear Twisted X donates will bring hope and energy back to those who want to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

Zappos for Good, the charitable arm of Zappos.com, in partnership with The Salvation Army and Lyft, is sponsoring a benefit drive. For each item donated, including nonperishable food and hygiene products, Zappos will make a $1 donation, up to $100,000, to the Salvation Army.

For those unable to visit the donation headquarters in Las Vegas, they’re invited to use the Zapposforgood17 code to schedule Lyft to pick up their donation items in the Las Vegas area and drop them off at one of these locations.

