Puma’s Q2 Sales Top $1.1 Billion

Atmos x Titolo x Puma Disc Blaze. Luisaviaroma

Puma has notched another strong quarter in what is shaping up to be a year of strong growth for the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based firm controlled by Kering.

Net earnings in the second quarter rose by 13.7 times to 21.9 million euros in the three months ended June 30. Sales were up 16 percent to 968.7 million euros, adjusted for currencies.

In the three months to June 30, Puma saw double-digit growth in all regions, with footwear the main driver behind sales.

Operating profit nearly quadrupled to 43.4 million euros year-on-year while gross margin — a key indicator of profitability — rose 90 basis points to 46.5 percent.

Last week, the German sportswear company had raised its full-year guidance on the wings of the strong second quarter, and a positive business outlook for the year.

As reported, sales are expected to grow between 12 and 14 percent, adjusted for currencies, up from a previous target of low double-digit growth.

As reported, strong sell-throughs driven by footwear helped Puma get off to a better-than-expected start to the year. In the first quarter, it surpassed the 1 billion euros quarterly sales milestone for the first time in the company’s history.

Revenues rose 18 percent, driven by all regions, which posted double-digit gains.