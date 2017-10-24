Puma Grossed $119 Million in the Last Three Months

Selena Gomez poses in Puma promotional material. Selena Gomez/Instagram

Puma SE on Tuesday reported 101.2 million euros in earnings before interest and tax, spurred by brisk sales and improved profit margins over the third quarter.

Gross profit margin improved by 230 basis points to 48.1 percent, the sportswear company said, citing improvements in sourcing, sales of higher-margin products and price adjustments as helping the company improve its performance despite currency headwinds.

Operating expenses rose 11.4 percent over the period, due to higher marketing, selling and retail expenses, the company said.

The sportswear company, which recently added Selena Gomez to its roster of brand ambassadors that include Rihanna and Usain Bolt, last week raised its guidance as it reported a 13 percent rise in third-quarter sales. Revenues totaled 1.12 billion, up 17.4 percent when adjusted for currencies, with fast growth in all regions.

The Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company targets a 14 percent to 16 percent rise in sales for the year, adjusted for currencies, as well as a significant improvement in net earnings.