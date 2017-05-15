Memorial Service Set for Former Fairchild Executive Will Schenck

Rex Shutterstock

Will Schenck, the former VP and chief revenue officer of Fairchild Fashion Group who died last week, will be remembered at a memorial service in June.

The executive — who was most recently the CEO of Tia Girl Club, a female empowerment initiative founded by his wife, Vanessa — died Thursday at home in Stanford, Conn. after a battle with prostate cancer.

Schenck joined Fairchild in 2010 from Wenner Media, where he had spent two years as the publisher of Rolling Stone. Prior to that, he worked at Men’s Journal.

Schenck at the WWD summit in 2013. Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

While at Fairchild, then owned by Condé Nast, Schenck oversaw revenue across the company’s portfolio of brands.

“Will’s passion and drive was contagious,” said Michael Atmore, editorial director of FN and brand development director for Fairchild Media. “He worked hard to expand Fairchild and led with great humor and intelligence.”

“Will always brought his ‘A+ game’: he had enormous energy, an innate sense of decency, a huge intelligence and wonderful sense of humor,” Gina Sanders, Condé Nast’s global head of development and the former president and CEO of Fairchild Fashion Group, told WWD. “Will brought these qualities to Fairchild, and to all his roles throughout his career. I am so grateful to have known Will as a colleague, and also, as a true friend.”

Schenck is survived by his wife, Vanessa Fiorito Schenck, and their children, William, 14, and Julia, 12. The memorial service will be held on June 3 at 1 p.m. at Stanwich Congregational Church in Greenwich, Conn.