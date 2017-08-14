Matchesfashion.com Opens New Creative Hub in East London

Matchesfashion REX Shutterstock

Matchesfashion.com is aiming to grow its creative teams with the opening of a new East London creative hub. Here East Studios at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park spans 24,000 square feet and will house the company’s photography, video and editorial teams, and provide them with new, state-of-the-art facilities.

The space will include over 20 photography bays and video sets, which will enable the company to increase the amount of products shot, styled and uploaded on the site by 50 percent, reaching 2,000 products per week. The facilities will also allow the teams to develop new ways of presenting the product on the e-tailer’s website, such as dynamic product pages with 360-degree videos.

A fashion media space will also be incorporated into the hub, which will boost the output of its editorial teams, enabling them to produce more content and to further develop features such as shoppable editorial videos and “Shop By,” a section on the Matches website that highlights exclusive capsule collections, trend-driven product edits, as well as edits developed by style influencers.

The company said that the opening of the hub will create over 150 new jobs in the next four years as it seeks to expand its creative output.

“Storytelling is such an important part of what we do — we are renowned for the content we produce in-house and the seamless integration with commerce. This move to Here East, and our investment in a new creative hub, will help us to achieve our plans to generate even more innovative and engaging content for our brands and our customer as we continue to scale Matchesfashion.com” said Ulric Jerome, chief executive officer at Matchesfashion.com.

The presence of Matches in East London will also contribute to the mayor of London’s plan of creating a style nexus in the area, drawing companies in the fashion, technology, education and business sectors: “The new, state-of-the-art studio in the East London Fashion Cluster is building on Here East’s reputation as an area synonymous with innovation and showing the world that London is open to business, talent and creativity,” said Justine Simons, the mayor’s deputy mayor and head of culture and creative industries.

This year, the company also announced plans to open a second private townhouse on 5 Carlos Place near Mount Street that will be used to host private appointments and engage with existing high-value customers.