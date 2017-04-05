Management Change at Robert Clergerie

Perry Ostling. Courtesy of brand

Perry Oosting has been appointed CEO of Robert Clergerie. Oostling worked in executive roles at luxury brands such as Bulgari Prada and Gucci for some 24 years before moving into the technology industry in a CEO capacity at luxury mobile phone company Vertu and Swedish photographic company, Hasselblad.

“It is an honor to be appointed into this executive role at Robert Clergerie and be part of this iconic brand,” said Oosting in a statement. “The brand has an incredible history rooted in France and a workshop dating back to 1895. I see Robert Clergerie as an unique opportunity which I am looking forward to further develop based on the foundation established and the brand core DNA.”

Continued Jean-Marc Loubier, president of Clergerie parent company, First Heritage Brands and chairman of the board of Robert Clergerie, “I am pleased to welcome Perry at Robert Clergerie and to give him all our support for a successful venture. I am confident in his ability to conduct a steady and balanced develpement based on striking collections with a clear and unique image. I know he will act wit ha very rare team spirit and a rigorous implementation.”

Oosting succeeds Eva Taub who joined the company in 2012 following the investment by First Heritage Brands. Working alongside creative director Roland Mouret, she spearheaded the repositioning of the company, increasing international business which now represents 60 percent of sales.