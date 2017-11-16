Hunter’s New Toronto Store Looks Like a Giant Greenhouse

The Hunter store in Toronto Hunter

Hunter has gone across the pond for its third global standalone store. The British heritage brand has launched in Toronto, marking its first foray into North America, one of the label’s largest markets.

“Toronto’s diversity and vibrancy make it one of North America’s most exciting places to be and reflects the Hunter ethos,” said Alasdhair Willis, creative director, in a statement. It is also the home of Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, when she is filming her television drama series, “Suits.”

Soundtracked by a collective of traditional Scottish bagpipers, the 2800 square foot store opened Tuesday. The façade resembles a contemporary greenhouse – an idea reinforced by the glass ceilinged interior – while giant lightbox backdrops afford views of the Scottish Highlands where the brand has its origins. These will change according to the season, immersing customers into the Hunter universe.

The Hunter installation in New York Hunter

In October, Hunter went a step further to control the weather. The brand staged an actual greenhouse pop-up in New York’s Grand Central Station. The climate-controlled installation featured real mist in the air and was carpeted in moss to recreate the label’s birthplace – the perfect stomping ground for a pair of its classic rain boots.

Further celebrating its affinity with the great outdoors, Hunter has also taken a spot on the famous Piccadilly Lights in London’s Piccadilly Circus. The campaign celebrates the label’s Core collection, which includes rubberized outerwear and, of course, the Original Tall rain boot.