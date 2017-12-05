The CEO of Dune London Talks About the Retail Industry’s Climate of ‘Tremendous Change’

Dune London's Oxford Street location. Courtesy of brand

As the British accessories label Dune London marks 25 years in the business, CEO Daniel Rubin is celebrating the fact that the company has managed to stay alive amid the challenging climate on the U.K. high street. Despite increasing competition from international players and the rise of e-commerce, the label has succeeded in keeping customers engaged with its bold, on-trend footwear that embraces the eclectic aesthetic for which London is known.

With the brand now entering its next chapter, Rubin wants to introduce Dune to new markets, where consumers are responding positively to its accessible price points and quintessentially London identity. He also plans to refine the brand’s offer and find new ways to engage the customer, both in-store and online.

Here, Rubin talks to FN about his plans to sustain the company’s growth and addresses some of the biggest challenges facing the footwear and retail industries in the modern age.

What were some of the brand’s biggest milestones in its first 25 years in the business?

“Being able to survive and prosper during a period of tremendous change within the retail sector has been an achievement in itself. We’re really proud of having been able to adapt to all the different challenges in terms of e-commerce and the changing structure of the industry. When we started there were a lot of specialist retailers, yet now everybody’s selling shoes. We’ve got competition from the likes of Zara, River Island and Topshop.”

What are some of the distribution channels which have the strongest growth potential as the brand enters its next chapter?

“E-commerce is going to be absolutely crucial. It now accounts for about 30 percent of our total sales and we see that growing, over the coming years. The key for us is the omni-channel experience, the stores, the concessions and our online platforms all need to be tied in so that the customer can have a seamless experience for the brand. That has been the key investment that we’ve made in terms of technology over the past few years. We are trying to make that shopping journey seamless, so customers get one view of our stock; if you see a style in one store and your size is only available in Scotland we can get it to you very quickly.

“There is no [difference between] the stores and e-commerce, we’re one business and we sell through different channels.”

Dune London’s holiday campaign. Courtesy of Dune London

How are you working with your retail partners to fuel further growth?

“We’ve been too late to the party in terms of wholesale, particularly international wholesale, and are only starting to see the growth now. However, moving forward, they key driver for our business is certainly going to be international expansion. International sales now account for around 20 percent of our sales and the target is to reach 40 to 50 percent. Our main activity will be in building partnerships with some of our key international franchise and joint venture partners. We’re strong in Europe and the Middle East but certainly South East Asia is a region we feel we are under-represented in and are in active talks with partners in the region.

We also recently built a partnership with a department store in Chile, we’ve opened in Serbia and are continuing to expand our joint venture in Switzerland. Strategically, we’re looking to grow in bigger markets so that we can get the scale that we need.”

What are your plans for the U.S. market, following your expansion initiatives in the market in 2014?

“The U.S. has been a tough market for us and we’ve learned our lessons about what not to do in that market. Our mistake was to go in with a range that was too aligned with our retail range, but we have now created a much more focused, more individual wholesale range and a much clearer identity of what the brand is. We do have the intention of coming back and building relationships with some of the key players within the U.S. retail scene. We’ll be very cautious about opening shops in the U.S. and plan to focus more on e-commerce.”

How has the brand’s product range evolved in the last few years?

“We have curated the range so that it’s all around stories. It’s much clearer for the customer, who has less time and wants to go into the store or online to find something they can directly relate to. We’ve spent a lot of time on branding details such as the finishing of the soles, the types of materials and trims in order to create a distinctive Dune look.

“The move towards a more casual aesthetic means that we’re also developing a much bigger athleisure range, our offer is becoming much more diversified from party shoes right down to trainers.”

Daniel Rubin Courtesy of Dune London

Do you plan to maintain your prices at the same premium high-street level?

“We’re not anticipating to push up our core prices at all, in fact we’re introducing some more entry-price product. But there is an opportunity to push the prices up in some of our top stores, like Selfridges, where price isn’t an issue. Our anniversary shoe, which is 250 pounds, has just been released and almost sold out. If the product is special then there is a market.”

What else is in the pipeline for Dune London in the near future?

“We’re looking at the store of the future and how we could use things like A.I. technology to enhance the shopping experience. Outlet stores also present a big business opportunity for us and we plan to open a dozen or so outlet stores in locations such as Bicester Village, which is the second biggest tourist attraction in the U.K. after Buckingham Palace. Our other areas of focus are personalization and the introduction of a series of capsule ranges, with an emphasis on a wedding capsule for next spring. We’ve had a fantastic reaction to our wedding collections so far and we feel that there’s a real niche in that market to tap into.”