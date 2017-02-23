Celebrities React After President Trump Removes Federal Transgender Protections

Donald Trump holding a meeting on Feb. 23. REX Shutterstock

On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that it is withdrawing protections for transgender students in public schools put in place by the Obama administration. The law allowed transgender students to use whichever bathroom corresponds with their gender identity.

Some supporters of Trump’s move believe it was never the federal government’s right to get involved with this issue to begin with. But others are speaking out in support of transgender people whose rights they believe are compromised by the reversal of the protections.

Below, see what celebrities and influencers are saying:

Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn’t about politics. It’s about human rights, and it’s not okay. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017

For anyone who feels scared or hopeless, know that we will never stop fighting for your rights. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 23, 2017

This is disgusting. This is unacceptable. I #StandWithGavin and every Trans person who deserve nothing less than protection and equality. https://t.co/IK5TO8nWQ8 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 23, 2017

#protecttranskids #StandwithGavin Trans people have a right to exist in public space with equal access.#TransIsBeautiful #TransRightsAreHumanRights #translivesmatter A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:24am PST

If you support lifting fed protections of trans kids, you are supporting an act of cruelty towards kids who know enough cruelty already 2/3 — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 23, 2017

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017

. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤ — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017

Any REAL believer in civil rights must support transgender rights. U can't fight for anyone's rights if u don't fight for everyone's. STAND! — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) February 23, 2017

Challenge your friends! Challenge this administration ✊️ Let's do this, bebes! #protecttranskids — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) February 23, 2017

Trans friend, if you are struggling tonight, please reach out to @TrevorProject and @Translifeline. Equality for all! #ISTANDWITHGAVIN pic.twitter.com/bgipj0rmqg — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 23, 2017

What an asshole! Trump administration withdraws federal protections on transgender bathrooms in schools @CNNPolitics https://t.co/HuazYmhe2a — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) February 23, 2017