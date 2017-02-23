Celebrities React After President Trump Removes Federal Transgender Protections

On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced that it is withdrawing protections for transgender students in public schools put in place by the Obama administration. The law allowed transgender students to use whichever bathroom corresponds with their gender identity.
Some supporters of Trump’s move believe it was never the federal government’s right to get involved with this issue to begin with. But others are speaking out in support of transgender people whose rights they believe are compromised by the reversal of the protections.
Below, see what celebrities and influencers are saying:
