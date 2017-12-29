How DHL Plans to Become More Environmentally Friendly

Shutterstock/ bogdan ionescu

Environmental sustainability is at the forefront of many minds in the retail industry at the moment, and logistics companies are no exception.

Deutsche Post DHL Group’s air and ocean freight specialist, DHL Global Forwarding, has teamed up with the Good Shipping Program — described by DHL as “the world’s first initiative to decarbonize the container shipping industry by changing the marine fuel mix” — to make ocean freight transports more environmentally friendly.

DHL pointed out that DHL Global Forwarding will be the first to offer its customers the ability to choose “next generation” marine biofuels instead of fossil fuels for their sea transports. And the results could be enormous — the company said that the new service will reduce carbon emissions to zero as well as allow for a notable reduction of local air pollutants.

Global head of customer intelligence and GoGreen at DHL Global Forwarding, Kathrin Brost, shared her perspective. “The partnership with the GoodShipping Program is a unique opportunity to drive change within the ocean freight industry and to contribute to DHL’s environmental target of zero emissions by 2050,” she said. “Our joint advanced biofuel service is designed as a supplement to our ‘GoGreen climate neutral’ services or as an alternative, giving our customers even more opportunity to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Astrid Sonneveld, program director at GoodShipping, also weighed in. “DHL’s mission to reach zero emission logistics by 2050 made them a perfect partner for a strategic and mutually beneficial long term cooperation. Together with DHL, we provide global access to every single cargo owner that wants to help us clean up the marine fuel mix,” she said.

DHL noted that the partnership agreement between DHL Global Forwarding and the Good Shipping Program is exclusive, and that the new service will become available to DHL’s customers in early 2018.

Want More?

How Amazon, Google & Artificial Intelligence Will Define Shopping in 2018

How to Optimize Technology for More Consumer Loyalty

Outdoor Retailer, Dallas Market Center Executives Share 2018 Plans

UPS Taps Wal-Mart Executive for a ‘Transformation’ Role