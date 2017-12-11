Birkenstock Will No Longer Be Sold on Amazon in Europe

A Birkenstock style from 10 Corso Como. Courtesy

Birkenstock said it is halting direct deliveries for orders from Amazon in Europe because it believes the internet commerce giant has not done enough to prevent the sale of counterfeit goods on its site.

The family-owned company, famous for its trademark cork-soled sandals, widened a ban that has been in effect in the U.S. since January this year.

The German company said “there have been a series of violations of the law on the Marketplace platform operated by Amazon which the platform operator has failed to prevent of its own accord.”

The shoemaker added it had launched a number of complaints to Amazon, alleging the sale of fake goods that violated Birkenstock trademark rights and misled consumers on the online platform.

Instead of responding to the complaints, Birkenstock alleged, “there were further legal violations of a different nature in recent months which Amazon failed to proactively prevent.”

Birkenstock said it would halt business with Amazon in Europe starting Jan. 1, 2018.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment.

In November, Birkenstock launched its first company-owned U.K. store on Neal Street in London’s Covent Garden. This follows pop-up Birkenstock Box concept stores in Milan and Berlin this summer and an NYC pop-up in collaboration with Barneys beginning in September that runs through Dec. 24. A permanent New York store is also in the cards in the near future.