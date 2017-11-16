Birkenstock’s New London Store Has Over 250 Styles

Birkenstock's London store. Birkenstock

Birkenstock, Footwear News’ 2017 Brand of the Year, isn’t letting the grass grow under its feet. Today brings the launch of its first company-owned U.K. store on Neal Street in London’s Covent Garden. This follows pop-up Birkenstock Box concept stores in Milan and Berlin this summer and an NYC pop-up in collaboration with Barneys beginning in September that runs through Dec. 24. A permanent New York store is also in the cards in the near future.

The London flagship encompasses around 650 square feet and features over 250 footwear styles – the largest selection in the United Kingdom.

“It is an essential part of our global retail ambition to open our own stores in strategic, high-traffic locations and vibrant neighborhoods,” said CEO Oliver Reichert. “London is a key market for Birkenstock, and we are thrilled to open our first store in the artistic and historic Covent Garden neighborhood.”

Leather and cork, key fabrications for the brand, appear throughout the store’s interior design. An oversized footbed installation on one wall has been sculpted into concrete and framed in leather, while display units are crafted from stacked felt, another signature, held together with brown leather straps.

