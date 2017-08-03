Aldo Group Buys Camuto Group in Powerhouse Shoe Deal

Aldo. REX Shutterstock

The Aldo Group is buying Camuto Group in a deal that brings together two of the most storied names in shoes and creates a huge new powerhouse.

The deal will significantly increase both companies’ capabilities and broaden their reach significantly. Aldo derives most of its business from retail and international, while Camuto has robust wholesale and licensing operations and is focused mainly on the U.S market.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed and the deal is subject to customary closing conditions. The new company will operate two distinct offices, one in Greenwich, Conn., where Camuto is based and the other in Montreal, where Aldo is headquartered. (The Camuto family will continue to operate the company’s apparel businesses.)

David Bensadoun, CEO of Aldo Group, told FN that his father, the founder and company namesake Aldo Bensadoun first approached Camuto CEO Alex Del Cielo about a year ago to see “if the Camuto family might be ready to sell.” Four months ago, talks intensified.

“It was very important that the company be operated the same way [the late] Vince Camuto would have operated it,” said Del Cielo, who will continue to head up Camuto and report to David Bensadoun. We weren’t actively shopping the company but the shareholders liked the idea and felt comfortable.”

The two founders share an impressive achievement – they both won FN’s coveted lifetime achievement award. Camuto took the honor home in 2013, while Bensadoun was feted in 2016.

Both executives opened up to FN about their deep belief in surrounding themselves with great people and treating everyone with respect.

“If you look at the successes of the best companies in America, it was the culture that was built and remained long after the principals weren’t there,” Camuto told FN in 2013. “It’s never about one person. It’s about the teams you put in place. Without the right people, you’re nowhere.”

Bensadoun shared a similar sentiment in 2016 about his own vision: “When I started the company, I wanted to create a model of what I believed society should be,” he explained. “To me, there are certain human values that are important. Yes, you can work hard and succeed, but you should not tramp on people. Everyone has the right to succeed, and you should enable them to reach their full potential.”