Fashion-Footwear Brand Wanted Shoes Acquired by One Step Up

Macy's

Fashion footwear brand Wanted Shoes has been acquired by One Step Up.

The 25-year-old label, and several other shoe brands owned by the New York-based conglomerate, will anchor the newly formed entity Fashion Footwear LLC.

Morris Abraham will continue to serve as president of Wanted Shoes.

The business will focus primarily on casual footwear, which the company described as “the nucleus of the fashion industry.”

Wanted Shoes’ corporate office will relocate to One Step Up’s headquarters at 1412 Broadway in New York. However, the brand will maintain its showroom at 1370 Sixth Ave.

Wanted Shoes are distributed on Amazon and the company’s e-commerce site, as well as at retailers such as DSW, Macy’s and Century 21.

One Step Up is a 30-year-old company headed by chairman Harry Adjmi.

