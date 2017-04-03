Walmart’s ShoeBuy Purchases Shoes.com Domain

The new Shoes.com landing page. Shoes.com

After just three months in the hands of Walmart-owned Jet.com, ShoeBuy is making major moves.

The e-tail site — which was snapped up by Jet.com in January 5 — has purchased the domain name Shoes.com from its now-defunct Canadian parent company.

A spokesperson for ShoeBuy told Footwear News today that latest move to is a part of the company’s larger digital goals

“We plan to maximize Shoes.com as the gold standard of category websites,” Shoebuy.com spokesperson Alex Proelss said. “We have made a commitment to modernize how people shop for shoes today and this is [an extension] of that.”

Starting today, visitors to Shoes.com will find a new homepage with links to ShoeBuy.com, where they can shop 800-plus footwear brands as well as outerwear and handbags, Proelss said. Meanwhile, in the coming month’s ShoeBuy has plans to overhaul the Shoes.com site and offer consumers an experience that is in sync with ShoeBuy’s approach to online retailing.

Canadian company Shoes.com abruptly shuttered operations in January and had left in its wake many disgruntled customers who were unsure about how to proceed with outstanding orders and unprocessed returns. Proelss said ShoeBuy has been helping to facilitate some returns and exchanges by connecting former Shoes.com customers to brands but the company cannot to process any past orders that were made with the former site. ShoeBuy has purchased only the domain Shoes.com and none of the company’s other assets.

In August 2016 — in a bid to take on rival Amazon — Walmart made its first major digital M&A play when it picked up Jet.com. Five months later, the company backed Jet.com’s purchase of ShoeBuy, which closed in early January 2017. Walmart followed up with the purchase of brick-and-click outdoor-goods seller Moosejaw in February.

“Jet continues to gain the experience of a well-established ecommerce player in the footwear industry, who has transformed the online shopping experience for millions of customers,” the company said. “ShoeBuy brings access to a large assortment of products, strong industry relationships, and rich content.”