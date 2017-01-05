Walmart Purchases ShoeBuy for $70 Million

Walmart. AP Images.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is upping the digital ante.

Just four months after the retail giant picked up e-commerce site Jet.com, Walmart said today that it also has snapped up online footwear, clothing and accessories retailer ShoeBuy.

Walmart shelled out $70 million for the 16-year-old Boston-based company and expects the site to operate as a standalone but complementary component to Jet.com.

The company said ShoeBuy CEO Mike Sorabella, his executive team and ShoeBuy’s 200-plus employees will continue to be based in Boston.

Walmart, which has felt heightened competitive pressure from e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc., has been moving aggressively over the past few months to expand its digital reach.

According to the company, ShoeBuy — which became one of the first companies to sell shoes online around the same time that Zappos launched — carries more than 800 brands and over 1 million items, including footwear for women, men and kids, as well as clothing and accessories, such as outerwear and handbags.

Hoboken, N.J.-based Jet.com sells a wide range of products, including electronics, furniture, specialty foods, household and beauty items. It also carries a smaller assortment of clothes, shoes and accessories.

“Jet will gain the experience of a well-established e-commerce player in the footwear industry, who has transformed the online shopping experience for millions of customers,” Walmart said in statement. “ShoeBuy brings access to a large assortment of products, strong industry relationships, and rich content that will further enhance our customer experience.”

Walmart and Jet.com acquired ShoeBuy from IAC. The transaction closed on Dec. 30.