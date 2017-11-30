Two Former Yoox Sites Are Coming Back Under a New Owner

Italian fashion retailer Tony Srl has acquired two e-commerce platforms from Yoox . The Corner and Shoescribe , which were discontinued by the online player in 2015 after the merger with Net-a-porter, will be relaunched by the end of 2018 under the guidance of the new owner, which counts nine stores across the Italian cities of Magenta, Biella, Ancona and Chiaravalle, in addition to a unit in Marseilles.

“We’re very proud of such evolution of our business,” said Tony group’s chief executive officer Vittorio Chalon. According to the executive, the operation will “enable us to enhance our online presence and strengthen our market position with our partnering companies.”

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the company.

The two platforms will showcase the women’s and men’s collections of main international fashion labels. In particular, The Corner will be dedicated to offering a wide selection of luxury brands, while Shoescribe will evolve into a niche project, focusing on footwear and accessories. Both online stores will ship in European, American and Asian key countries.