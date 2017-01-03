Marc Fisher Footwear Snaps Up the Easy Spirit Brand

Easy Spirit shoes. Easy Spirit/Instagram.

Co. is toasting the new year with some high-powered deal-making.

The New York-based footwear firm — which already lists Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Kendall + Kylie and Ivanka Trump among the brands in its portfolio — told FN today it has purchased women’s comfort brand Easy Spirit from Nine West Holdings.

The addition of the 35-year-old brand is a homecoming of sorts for company founder and 30-plus-year shoe industry veteran Marc Fisher, who worked with the Easy Spirit during his time at Nine West, the company co-founded by his father, Jerome Fisher.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be working with the Easy Spirit brand again,” Marc Fisher said in a statement. “With our expertise in design and sourcing combined with my past experience working with the brand, we are confident that we can further expand the product assortment to a broader consumer market worldwide.”

Easy Spirit’s American heritage was among the brand’s selling points, noted Susan Itzkowitz, Marc Fisher Footwear president.

“With its authenticity, unique comfort technology and strong brand awareness, Easy Spirit further diversifies our portfolio and provides considerable opportunity for growth and increased expansion in the U.S. and international markets,” Itzkowitz said. “Our core competencies in design, sales, sourcing and marketing will enable us to maintain the essence of Easy Spirit while further developing and growing this wonderful brand.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(Sycamore Partners LLC bought Nine West Holding’s parent company, Jones Group, in 2014 and split Nine West Holdings into four companies: Nine West, Anne Klein, Easy Spirit and NW Jewelry group.)