Aetrex Worldwide Acquires Sols Systems to Expand Footprint in Orthotics Market

Sols Systems tech-driven customized insoles can fit a range of shoe styles. Courtesy of brand.

The footwear components market is uniting.

Teaneck, N.J.-based Aetrex Worldwide, which focuses on comfort and wellness footwear and technology, has acquired Sols Systems Inc., a leader of medical and consumer grade 3-D printed orthotics and software used for the mass customization of footwear. The deal closed on Feb. 22.

Sols Systems tech-driven customized insoles can fit a range of shoe styles. Courtesy

Sols, based in New York, was founded in 2013. It uses computer vision, computational geometry and biomechanics to create 3-D models of an individual’s anatomy based on photos from its imaging system, the first available on a smartphone. The 3-D models are then used to produce custom orthotic devices digitally manufactured on demand. The same technology is also used for the production of customized footwear.

“The acquisition of Sols is consistent with the Aetrex mandate of always providing the most authentic consumer benefits through state-of-the-art technology,” said Aetrex CEO Larry Schwartz. “The integration of Sols technology into our footwear and orthotics businesses will allow Aetrex to offer unmatched customization and adjustability across our product lines.”

Added Sols founder and CEO Kegan Schouwenburg, “After meeting the Aetrex team over a year ago, we quickly realized how their global footprint and decades of industry experience in orthotics and footwear cold advance Sols’ product growth and accelerate our mission of revolutionizing footwear in the coming years.”

Want more?

Sols’ 3D-Printed Insoles Expand From Medical To Consumer Market

This New Foot Scanner Can Tell You Everything About Your Feet