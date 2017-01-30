Jimmy Choo Unveils Limited-Edition Sneakers with Printemps

Jimmy Choo limited edition Lewis sneaker. Courtesy of brand.

Jimmy Choo will open its second men’s shop-in-shop in France at Paris’ grand Printemps department store in the city center. The label is celebrating with the release of a limited-edition sneaker exclusive to Printemps. Its classic Lewis model has been reworked; the white high-top with its sporty Velcro closure will come with accents of red, blue, green and silver.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second men’s concession in such a highly regarded shopping destination for luxury fashion,” said Jimmy Choo CEO Pierre Denis in a statement. “Paris is an important city to us as a brand, and this marks an exciting next step in the growth of Jimmy Choo Men’s in France.”

The new space will be on the fifth floor of Printemps’ menswear store; the building itself has also benefited from a recent renovation. The setup will reflect Choo’s global design concept with slick, masculine finishes of bronze metalwork. These will be accented with natural red Mantegna marble. Vintage seating completes the contemporary vibe.

The space will be the second largest site dedicated to Jimmy Choo men’s footwear in France, the largest being the Galeries Lafayette concession, which opened in May 2015.

Want more?

Josh Schulman Speaks Out On Jimmy Choo For The First Time Since Leaving The Brand In 2012

For Jimmy Choo CEO Pierre Denis Digital and Global Growth Are Top Of Mind

Designer Sandra Choi On 20 Years At Jimmy Choo & Her Biggest ‘Pinch Me’ Moment

60 Times Celebrities Wore Jimmy Choo