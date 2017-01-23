Jack Erwin Fans Can Now Shop the Handcrafted Shoes in Nordstrom Stores

Jack Erwin shoes now available at Nordstrom stores. Courtesy of Jack Erwin.

Handcrafted shoe brand Jack Erwin is getting even closer to its loyal following.

The men’s label released a curated collection on Jan. 16 available at Nordstrom stores across the country. It’s Jack Erwin’s first and only wholesale partner since launching direct-to-consumer in 2013.

“As much as consumers value shopping online, they still want to see product in person to evaluate quality and fit,” CEO and Co-Founder Ariel Nelson told Footwear News.

Nelson and co-founder Lane Gerson opened the brand’s Fitting Room outpost in the Big Apple in 2014 to complement the customer experience. Now, the label’s footprint has expanded to 10 Nordstrom stores national in major cities, including Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles.

“Nordstrom has always been a retailer that we have respected,” Nelson explained. “They are forward-thinking, innovative and embrace the evolution of the marketplace and the brands that are emerging. When they approached us, it was simply the right time and the right partner. They have a national reach in cities where we already have a loyal following, so this was an ideal opportunity to venture into the physical world beyond New York City.”

The shoes are available at brick-and-mortar stores and on Nordstrom.com. Some styles available on the retailer’s website cost $195, featuring slip-on and lace-up silhouettes.

“We think our customers will love the quality, craftsmanship and attainable price point of these European-made dress shoes that were previously only available online,” Robert Evans, Nordstrom vice president and divisional merchandise manager for men’s and kids’ shoes, said in a statement.