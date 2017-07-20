Classic Men’s Shoe Brand Blake McKay Is Now Sold in DSW Stores

Blake McKay partners with DSW stores. Courtesy of Blake McKay

Direct-to-consumer men’s footwear brand Blake McKay will now give consumers an in-store experience through a partnership with DSW.

The San Diego-based label announced on Tuesday that its minimalist shoes have launched at the retailer’s stores nationwide and website, as well as blakemckay.com.

The collection includes eight classic styles with modern updates, including suede slip-ons, classic brogues and fashion sneakers. Prices range between $90 and $150.

“With Blake McKay, the goal was to make it simpler for men to look and feel their best,” brand founder Kevin Gordon explained. “We want our shoes to complement the modern man’s day-to-day lifestyle, whether he’s in the office, after hours or out on the weekend.”

Gordon said the strategy will help reach more customers.

“Traditional retail is evolving faster than ever before,” he said. “In order for brands to succeed, we need to shift our focus towards the customer while offering the highest possible value. This is why we have strategically partnered with industry leader Designer Shoe Warehouse, who shares our forward-thinking philosophy, to offer premium products at an accessible pricing model.”

DSW added that the shoe styles resonate with its customers. “The Blake McKay brand offers an incredible combination of European craftsmanship and contemporary fashion that will excite the DSW customer,” said Debbie Ferree, chief merchandising officer. “We look forward to developing great product together.”

Gordon relaunched the brand last year. It began in 1858 by co-founders Lyman Blake, a cobbler, and Gordon McKay, an engineer. Blake created and sold patented technology rights to McKay on machinery that sewed uppers to soles, which helped revolutionize the production of shoes.