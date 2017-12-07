Zac Efron & Blake Mycoskie Help Bombas Celebrate Major Charity Milestone

Zac Efron Splash

The Bombas sock brand hit a big milestone this week, and it celebrated with help from two famous pals.

Actor Zac Efron and entrepreneur Blake Mycoskie have cameo appearances in a special video marking the brand’s 5 millionth pair of socks sold (and, most important, the 5 millionth pair donated).

See, Bombas operates with a one-for-one model inspired by Mycoskie’s Toms brand — for every pair of Bombas socks sold, the company donates a pair to a homeless charity or shelter.

In the video, airing now on its website and social media, the brand’s founders, David Heath and Randy Goldberg, recount the steps that led to this moment in time, from that initial lightbulb idea to hanging out with Zac Efron in bathrobes. (You kind of have to watch to understand.)

Since launching their business on Indiegogo.com in 2013, Heath and Goldberg have made major strides. One big step forward was an appearance on “Shark Tank,” where they landed Daymond John as an investor and adviser.

And each season, Bombas continues to expand its product assortment with new styles for men, women and kids. Earlier this year, the label launched grippy socks for yoga and barre, and it recently unveiled a licensed collection of socks inspired by boxing legend Muhammad Ali.