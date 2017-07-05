Jimmy Choo Takes to the Streets of London for Fall Ads

A visual from the Jimmy Choo campaign. Courtesy Photo

Jimmy Choo stayed close to home for its latest ad campaign, which features the streets of London and the city’s traditional Victorian houses as its backdrop.

Shot by photographer Theo Wenner, who has previously worked with the likes of Chloé, Marc Jacobs and Carven, the campaign features models Kati Nescher and Xavier Buestel walking around the British capital. They are wearing minimal, tailored outfits that put the focus on the label’s fall 2018 footwear collection, which features jewel-toned boots and pumps for women and sporty sneakers and lace-up boots for men.

Sandra Choi, the brand’s creative director, said she wanted to identify the elements the brand is best known for with the new campaign.

“This season is a particularly pure expression of Jimmy Choo. We’ve focused on the codes that define us and uncovered the building blocks of the brand: the confidence, the sexiness, the playfulness and the glamour. The campaign exudes a mature sensibility with a touch of playful allure while continuing to explore and unite the narrative between the Jimmy Choo man and woman,” said Choi.



The campaign will break in the new issue of the biannual publication Love, which drops in July, followed by the September issues of a range of titles, including the British and American editions of Vogue.

