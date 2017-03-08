Jessica Simpson Stars in Her Brand’s Spring 2017 Campaign in Towering Platforms

Jessica Simpson stars in her spring '17 campaign. Courtesy of brand.

Jessica Simpson is starring in her own campaign. The singer and designer launched her spring ’17 campaign this week for her namesake collection.

The campaign was shot in Los Angeles by James Marcari. In one look, Simpson is pictured in denim paired with brown strappy platforms on a very high heel.

Jessica Simpson spring ’17 campaign. Courtesy of brand.

In another shot, Simpson pairs her little black lace dress with a number of shoe looks, including lace-up black sandals with colorful touches and bright blue pumps.

The campaign will run on busses throughout Los Angeles, and will be featured in posts across six other U.S. cities.

The star also took to Instagram to promote the campaign, with a witty caption: “in good company.” Simpson was playing up the fact that she decided to feature herself not just once, but a number of times in the spots.

In good company 😜 @jessicasimpsonstyle A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Want More?

Jessica Simpson Says Her Daughter Is More Stylish Than She Is

Revenue Soars for Sequential Brands Group, Owner of Jessica Simpson Shoes

Jessica Simpson, Zendaya & Martha Hunt Attend FFANY’s ‘Shoes on Sale’

Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Her California Style in New Ad Campaign

Gigi Hadid Goes Pantless in New Reebok Ad Campaign