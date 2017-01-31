Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Her California Style in New Ad Campaign

Hailee Steinfeld Courtesy of brand

She’s had “True Grit,” been “Pitch Perfect” and lived on “The Edge of Seventeen.” Now, Hailee Steinfeld has a new role as an ambassador for Reef.

The 20-year-old actress and singer was signed late last year as the face of Reef’s Escape flip-flop collection and her first ad campaign for the brand debuted today.

The campaign images were shot by celebrity and fashion photographer Yu Tsai at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. They feature bright colors and geometric shapes that mimic the look of the Reef Escape collection.

Hailee Steinfeld’s spring ’17 campaign for the Reef Escape collection. Courtesy of brand.

“We wanted to bring Reef Escape to life in a studio setting,” said Tait Hawes, creative director for Reef. “With the help of Yu Tsai and his team, we built a 3-D world for Hailee with bold graphic geometric shapes, banana leaf prints, oak tones, big succulents and a scarlet macaw. It all came together to tell the story that expresses the spontaneity, sophistication, adventure and fun that is Reef Escape.”

Inspired by vintage California, the spring ’17 Reef Escape line comes in a palette of lime, raspberry, sun-kissed tones and marble stone prints.

According to Steinfeld, her favorite styles are the geometric prints, champagne, blush and nude versions that match her skin tone. “I love the Reef Escape collection because [the flip-flops] are cute, comfortable and fun to pair with different outfits,” said the star. “Mixing California beach style with my personal style shows just how versatile these sandals are.”

Reef tapped into the technical prowess of parent company VF Corp. to create the Reef Escape line, which consists of four women’s styles now retailing for $22 to $28 at Reef.com.

The most premium look, the Reef Escape Lux, features a molded anatomical footbed with heel cups and arch supports, and all materials are 100-percent PVC free. In addition, each sandal is built with a stronger strap and toe post to prevent “blow-outs.”

Reef Escape Lux Print, $28; Reef Escape Lux, $26; Reef.com

The Escape collection represents a significant step for Reef in terms of technical innovation, as it introduces fashion flip-flop silhouettes with real comfort capabilities. So it is fitting that the brand would also take a big step forward in its marketing investment by partnering with Steinfeld.

In the past, Reef has relied on traditional ambassadors — such as surfers — to be the face of its label. With this latest campaign, though, the brand is moving away from the beach and instead targeting Coachella-bound fashionistas. It’s a savvy sales move and Steinfeld, whose star is on the rise, could be a strong catalyst to reach those millennial and Gen Y consumers.

