New York City Ballet Dancers Show Off Impressive Moves In Cole Haan’s New Campaign

Dancers from The New York City Ballet appear in Cole Haan's "Extraordinary Comes to Life" campaign. Courtesy of brand

Cole Haan has once again come down with dance fever, kicking off its, “Extraordinary Comes to Life,” campaign today.

In its ongoing partnership with the New York City Ballet, the campaign includes resident choreographer and soloist Justin Peck and principal dancer Sara Mearns. Returning are long-time brand collaborators dancers Megan Fairchild, Amar Ramsar and Gretchen Smith.

Pulling from his recent choreography and tapping into each dancer’s personal identity, Peck choreographed each moment to capture the elegance and performance of Cole Haan’s new dual-gender GrandEvolution collection, men’s GrandMotion collection and StudioGrand collection for women.

The campaign was photographed by Andrew Eccles, who brings to life the dancers’ movements through a special open-shutter technique. For each image he orchestrated a full movement expressing each dancer’s personal identity, while puling from the language of his own recent choreography.

“Every moment in ballet is equally about the moment before and the moment to come,” said Peck. “A dancer does not merely kick their leg up or jump. They follow a storyline of movement that includes new heights of physicality and lengths of elegant motion. These images are about representing that greater story within a single moment.”

All the collections are available online and in Cole Haan stores in the U.S. and internationally. The men’s GrandMotion collection ranges from $200 – $220, while the women’s StudioGrand retails for $180 – $200. The dual-gender GrandEvolution is available from $200 – $220 for women and $200 – $280 for men.

