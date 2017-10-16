Instagram Sees a Shocking User Surge, Up to 800 Million Since April

Shutterstock

Everyone’s favorite selfie- and food photo-sharing platform just hit an astounding new user milestone.

At a company event last month, Instagram announced that it had surpassed its total monthly user numbers by an additional 100 million people since April, reaching a total of 800 million who log into the social media app at least once a month.

Still, the majority of us log on to our Instagram accounts much more frequently — according to Instagram, 500 million of its users visit the app on a daily basis.

A grab from a Rihanna Instagram Story. Instagram

Created by Kevin System and Mike Krieger in 2010, Instagram really took off after it was acquired by Facebook in 2012. But while the platform has been growing in popularity since its launch, the recent surge could come with the new Instagram Stories feature, which was launched in August 2016 and allows users to post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

In September, Instagram told TechCrunch that it increased the number of advertisers on the platform by 1 million, hitting a total of 2 million, since last March.

Snapchat, recently renamed Snap, which has a similar disappearing Stories feature, said that it had 173 million daily users in August. Experts predict that if Instagram keeps up its expansion, it could reach a billion monthly users (and reach half of Facebook’s user base) by 2018.