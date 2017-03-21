Drew Barrymore on How Being a Mom Has Changed Her Shoe Game

Croc's new brand ambassador Drew Barrymore appears in its "Come As You Are" campaign. Courtesy of brand.

Actress and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore has a new gig. This spring, she is the acting brand ambassador for Crocs’s new global marketing campaign, “Come As You Are,” which celebrates the uniqueness of individuals and inspires everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

According to Terence Reilly, chief marketing officer for Crocs, “Drew’s style is very relatable to the Crocs consumer, so, of course, not only is she featured in our ‘Classic’ clog — the shoe just listed as a 2017 trend to watch by Vogue — but she also introduces new and unexpected styles to consumers across the globe, including our exciting spring/summer collection.”

Here, Barrymore talks about her love affair with Crocs, her footwear faves and why comfort is important to her.

On partnering with the label: “First of all, I love the term. I know what a ‘croc’ is. It is a happy word. The shoes are associated with something optimistic, and the campaign is called ‘Come As You Are.’ It goes back to being optimistic. You might have to fight to retain it, but optimism is wonderful and crucial to life. I felt like I could contribute because I like joy. I also love the shoes. I like the design element, the art of making something.”

On her own style: “I know I can’t wear anything I don’t feel good in. I love a comfortable pant — I am wearing jeans from the Gap right now. As you grow up, your style evolves and changes. [My wardrobe] can never be too serious, and there’s always a pattern or [something] vintage in there as well.”

On brand preferences: “I was drooling over Anna Sui’s runway show. You can see so much fashion on Instagram now. I love Club Monaco. For shoes, I like Fiorentini+Baker. I also like the rubber sandals you buy in Hawaiian supermarkets.”

On the importance of comfort: “I don’t know how Carrie Bradshaw walked around New York in heels all the time [in ‘Sex and the City’]. That was pretty unrealistic. I wouldn’t last three blocks in heels in New York. The majority of my time now is spent in a comfort shoe. It has to be wearable for long periods of time. I am a mom, so I am on my feet all the time. I could not stuff my foot into a Christian Louboutin at this point in my life.”

On shopping habits: “I am not a big online shopper. I mostly go to stores and shop at a lot of vintage flea markets.”

