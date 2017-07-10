These Up-and-Coming Music Artists Are the New Faces of Creative Recreation

Creative Recreation taps rapper Rob Stone for its campaign. Courtesy of brand

Los Angeles-based Creative Recreation has kicked off its fall ’17 collection with the help of six up-and-comers in the music and entertainment industries. The group will serve as the face of the brand’s fall campaign, each embodying the brand’s creative spirit.

“Creative Recreation has always been about embracing the creative community,” said Vance Hayes, president and general manager. ‘This fall campaign is an evolution of the creative spirit that continues to move our brand forward. We have embraced working with a variety of different individuals that are in the spirit of our core values.”

Added Dominique La Fargue, marketing manager: “We are excited to share their stories and struggles with our audience and hope to inspire creativity and perseverance within all of us.”

Included in the lineup is Rob Stone, who left his mark on the U.S. Billboard 100 with his debut single, “Chill Bill.”

Female artist Leaf, who recently signed with Fool’s Gold Records/RPM MSC, said of the fall ’17 collection, “I think most young girls re-create themselves every time they step out the door. Every morning you wake up and want to be something new.”

Keiynan Londsdale, from Australia, is an actor, singer and dancer currently in the CW series “The Flash.” It was recently announced that he will be featured alongside Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel in the film “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.”

King Vader focuses on producing comedic videos on Instagram, as well as acting and directing.

D33J, a Los Angeles-based electronic music producer known for his work as part of the Wedidit Collective, has produced tracks for artists such as Lil Yachty, Ryan Hemsworth and Shlomo.

Rap artist Dreezy, a native of Chicago, has released multiple albums, mixtapes and singles.

The men’s and women’s line is available online and at select retailers nationwide.