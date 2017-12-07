UPS Taps Wal-Mart Executive for a ‘Transformation’ Role

The logo of United Parcel Service, the world's largest package delivery company. Rex (Shutterstock)

UPS said it is tapping Wal-Mart Stores Inc. executive Scott Price to be its chief transformation officer, effective Dec. 11.

The company said the role is a new position and “Price is charged with driving and facilitating organizational change that will help UPS to both identify and execute opportunities for profitable growth within its existing business units and in yet-untapped markets and product segments.” The announcement follows efforts by the company to expand its market share, which is already being boosted by the explosive growth of e-commerce.

UPS said the purpose of establishing the role is to accelerate the company’s “transformation by identifying strategies to prioritize resources and direct investment for the greatest strategic benefit and long-term shareholder return.” UPS noted that this year it announced plans for “extensive upgrades to its Smart Global Logistics Network, enhancing capacity and efficiency through the use of state-of-the-art processes, information technology and automation.”

Price, who serves as EVP of global leverage for Wal-Mart, will join the UPS management committee, which is UPS’ “senior-most leadership group.” Price reports to UPS chairman and CEO David Abney, and he will be based at the company’s global headquarters in Atlanta.

Aside from Wal-Mart, Price had leadership roles at DHL Express International and The Coca-Cola Co.

Abney said Price “has a proven track record of driving and facilitating organizational change at large, complex multinational corporations where growth beyond the mature core business was imperative for the company to remain on a path to long-term success.”

