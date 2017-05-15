VF Corp. Names New Leadership for The North Face

An image from The North Face's "Question Madness" ad campaign. Courtesy of brand

The executive shuffle at VF Corp. continues today with the announcement of new leadership for its North Face brand.

Greensboro, N.C.-based VF has promoted Arne Arens to brand president of The North Face, effective immediately. He succeeds former president Todd Spaletto, who departed the company in February for a role at Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Arens has been with VF since 2010, previously heading up The North Face in the EMEA. And more recently, in March, he was appointed VP and GM of the brand in the Americas. In his new position, Arens will continue to report to Scott Baxter, VP of VF and group president of its Outdoor & Action Sports Americas group.

“Arne has continuously demonstrated his strong leadership skills and ability to drive value for The North Face brand,” said Baxter in a statement. “I am confident that Arne’s passion for and deep understanding of the outdoor marketplace, coupled with his management expertise and operational agility, make him ideally suited to unlock new opportunities and accelerate growth for The North Face around the world.”

Before joining VF, Arens spent eight years at Nike in Europe, working in marketing, sales and product category roles.

He said in a statement, “The North Face brand teams work hard every day to inspire people to explore the outdoors and equip them with innovative products. With our new strategic focus and operational rigor, I know that together we will guide the brand into our next phase of global growth.”

VF Corp. has had a string of executive changes in the last year. In February, it named a new brand president for Reef and new president of the sportswear division. In addition, Timberland welcomed fresh leadership last fall with the appointment of Jim Pisani as brand president.

The most notable change, though, came in January, when VF president Steve Rendle stepped into the CEO role for the global corporation.

In the firm’s Q1 earnings call last month, Rendle highlighted The North Face as a particular strength. “For the quarter, Vans, The North Face and Timberland grew at a combined rate of 4 percent with strength in The North Face and Vans, which grew 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively,” he said.

