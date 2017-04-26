HSN’s Mindy Grossman Is Going to Weight Watchers

Mindy Grossman

After 11 years, Mindy Grossman is leaving the top spot at HSN Inc. to take the reins of Weight Watchers.

“I have always gone after what I want and made strategic moves at different times in my career,” Grossman said last year in an interview for FN’s Women in Power issue. “Believe in yourself, be willing to take strategic risks, surround yourself with not just a network but with authentic relationships and always act with integrity and confidence.”

During her stint at HSN, Grossman has worked to dramatically transform the company into a digital-first business. She also developed major exclusive designer partnerships with Iris Apfel, Serena Williams and many others.

Mindy Grossman and Serena Williams.

The executive — who previously held a top role at Nike — has been a strong advocate for other women in the retail industry and beyond. “Women must support each other. We must speak out and encourage diversity at all levels,” she told FN last year. “I believe that if you have the privilege to be in a position where your voice and your actions can be heard and can have impact, that you have a responsibility to be visible, seek opportunities to share your experiences in an open and honest way, speak about the critical need for diversity and mentor and cultivate the next generation of diverse talent.”

Mindy Grossman.

Grossman will stay on board at HSN until May 24, and begins work as president and CEO of Weight Watchers in July. HSN has hired a search firm to seek internal and external successors.