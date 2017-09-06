Industry Moves: Journeys Has a New President as CEO Eyes Retirement

A Journeys store. Courtesy of brand

September 5, 2017: Genesco Inc. has named 38-year company veteran Mario Gallione president of its Journeys retail division. Gallione most recently served as chief merchandising officer of The Journeys Group and has been associated with the teen mall staple since 1994. In his new role, he assumes responsibility for all aspects of the Journeys and Journeys Kidz retail operations, including stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as journeys.com and journeys.ca. He will report to James Estepa, who will continue to serve as CEO of The Journeys Group. Estepa remains a SVP of Genesco. Gallione’s appointment is intended as the first step in a succession plan to prepare for Estepa’s eventual retirement, the company said.

