Industry Moves: Alexander Wang Sheds CEO Title & More

Alexander Wang in his studio ahead of his spring '17 show wearing his Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang collection. AP Images.

Oct. 3, 2017: The North Face appointed Tim Hamilton as head of global creative, effective immediately. Hamilton will be responsible for the creative direction of the brand and its products for all global markets. Hamilton has spent more than two decades in fashion design with roles at Polo Ralph Lauren and J.Crew.

Oct. 2, 2017: Alexander Wang is relinquishing his CEO role at his namesake fashion brand. The designer has appointed Lisa Gersh, former CEO of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop and Martha Stewart Omnimedia to the post, effective immediately. Wang also hired Stephanie Horton, the former chief marketing officer at Farfetch for the newly created role of chief strategy officer.

