Harris Mustafa Courtesy of Fibi & Clo

Nov. 1, 2017: Social-selling sandal company Fibi & Clo has hired Harris Mustafa as an adviser and board member. The company said Mustafa — who spent 10 years as DSW’s chief supply officer and three years with Saks Fifth Avenue — will play an integral role in the creation of the company’s overall strategy regarding supply chain management and operations.

Want More?

Industry Moves: October 2017

Industry Moves: September 2017

Industry Moves: August 2017

Industry Moves: July 2017