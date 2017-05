Inside the Saks Fifth Avenue men's store at Brookfield Place. Romer Pedron

May 2, 2017: Hudson’s Bay Co. — the Canadian parent of Saks Fifth Ave., Lord & Taylor and other luxury department stores — announced that its CFO Paul Beesley has resigned from his post. HBC said Beesley made the decision to resign in early July in order to return home to Canada to be closer to his family. He will continue in his role over the next two months to ensure a smooth transition. Beesley moved to New York to join HBC as CFO in May 2014; his last day with HBC is July 7, 2017.

Want More?

Industry Moves: April 2017

Industry Moves: March 2017

Industry Moves: February 2017

Industry Moves: January 2017