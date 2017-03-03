Industry Moves: Aldo Founder Appoints Son to CEO Post

David Bensadoun. FN Archives.

March 3, 2017: Aldo Group Inc. announced that David Bensadoun – the eldest son of the company’s founder, Aldo Bensadoun – will become the firm’s CEO, effective April 3. He will replace Patrik Fisk, who became the CEO of Aldo in 2014. David Bensadoun joined the company in 1995 as a project manager and rose through the ranks to his most recent role as president of Aldo Group North America (AGNA). Jurgen Schreiber has also been named chairman of Aldo and will lead the company’s advisory board. Schreiber has been a member of the advisory board for the past four years. Norman Jaskolka — who currently leads Aldo Group International’s strategic partnerships and the company’s acquisition efforts — has been appointed deputy chairman.

March 1, 2017: Crocs Inc. CEO Gregg Ribatt will step down from his post on June 1, and Andrew Rees, who served as president of Crocs since 2014, will be become both president and CEO. Ribatt will continue to serve on the Niwot, Colo.-based brand’s board. Also, Michelle Poole, SVP of global product and merchandising, is assuming responsibility for marketing. Ann Chan, SVP and GM of Europe, is transitioning to SVP and GM of Americas; and David Thompson, SVP of AMEA, is also assuming responsibility for Europe.