Shawn Neville. REX Shutterstock.

June 1, 2017: Footwear fit and closure systems maker Boa Technology Inc. has appointed Shawn Neville as its new CEO, effective immediately. Neville joins Boa following his most recent tenure as chairman and CEO of Aerosoles Group. Throughout his career, he has also served in executive roles at Reebok, Footaction USA and Keds.

