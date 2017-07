Bouchra Jarrar Instagram/Lanvin

July 7, 2017: Lanvin creative director Bouchra Jarrar has stepped down from her role after just 16 months and two collections for the fashion house. The designer had succeeded Alber Elbaz, who left the brand after 14 years in October 2015. According to a statement from Lanvin, Jarrar and the fashion house mutually decided to put an end to their collaboration.

