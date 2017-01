Coach pre-fall '17 fisherman sandals. Courtesy of brand.

Jan. 4, 2017: Coach Inc. has hired Kevin Wills as its new CFO, effective no later than this March. Wills joins Coach from business consulting firm AlixPartners LLP, where he has served as managing director and CFO since March 2014. Prior to AlixPartners, Wills was EVP and CFO of Saks Inc., former owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks.com and Off 5th franchises, where he worked for nearly 16 years.

Want more?

Industry Moves: December 2016

Industry Moves: November 2016

Industry Moves: October 2016

Industry Moves: September 2016

Industry Moves: August 2016