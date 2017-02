Versace fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Feb. 1, 2017: Brian Henke has been named the new CEO of Versace USA, effective immediately. He succeeds Michele Sodi, who held the role since 2009. Henke most recently served as president of Jimmy Choo USA, a post he held for eight years. He also previously spent 11 years at Prada, both in the U.S. and Europe.

