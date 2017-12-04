Industry Moves: OTB Taps New Chief & More

Maison Margiela fall '17 collection. Rex Shutterstock

Dec. 4, 2017: Ubaldo Minelli next month will become CEO of OTB, the Italian fashion group founded by Renzo Rosso. He succeeds Riccardo Stilli, who will leave his role after four years. Minelli was previously CEO of Staff International, joining the group 17 years ago. All OTB CEOs will now report to Minelli. OTB is parent of brands Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Paula Cademartori, Viktor & Rolf, Staff International and Brave Kid. Carlo Schiavo has also been tapped as CFO of the group. Schiavo previously spent time at PWC, FIAT and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Dec. 4, 2017: Kering has appointed Grégory Boutté as chief client and digital officer, effective immediately. He will report directly to Jean-François Palus, managing director of Kering, and will be a member of the group’s executive committee. Boutté will lead Kering’s digital transformation and drive the development of e-commerce, CRM and data management.

