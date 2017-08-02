Industry Moves: Former Iconix Marketing Vets Launch Branding Agency

(L-R) Nicole Winnaman, Maria Dolgetta and Dari Marder. Creative Playground

Aug. 2, 2017: Former Iconix Brand Group marketing and communications veterans Dari Marder and Maria Dolgetta partnered with entertainment-and celebrity-branding expert Nicole Winnaman to launch a new branding and marketing agency, Creative Playground LLC.

The company will specialize in celebrity branding, marketing and communications across the fashion, entertainment, beauty and wellness industries. In addition, the firm has announced Creative Playground Productions, a strategic partnership with production company 3 Ball Entertainment for projects involving long and short-form video content.

Before forming Creative Playground, Marder was the longtime global chief marketing officer for Iconix Brand Group where, for more than two decades, she lead branding for the portfolio of more than 30 brands including Candie’s, Badgley Mischka and London Fog.

She also created and launched Madonna’s fashion brand, Material Girl. Dolgetta oversaw global public relations and corporate communications during her tenure at Iconix Brand Group and helped build brands such as Danskin, Op and Candie’s.

Winnaman has negotiated high-profile partnerships for several celebrities including Justin Timberlake for MySpace, Fergie for Wet-n-Wild and Ellen Degeneres for American Express. Creative Playground has offices in New York City as well as Santa Monica, Calif.

Want more?

Industry Moves: July 2017

Industry Moves: June 2017

Industry Moves: May 2017

Industry Moves: April 2017