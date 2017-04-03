Industry Moves: Jenna Lyons Exits J.Crew & More

Jenna Lyons. REX Shutterstock.

April, 3, 2017: Jenna Lyons is exiting her role as president and creative director of J.Crew Group Inc. Lyons will remain a creative adviser to the company through yearend. She worked at J.Crew for 26 years and has been president and creative director since 2012. Somsack Sikhounmuong, head of women’s design, will be promoted to chief design officer, overseeing the women’s, men’s and children’s design teams, effective immediately. He will report to Chairman and CEO Millard “Mickey” Drexler.

April 3, 2017: Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP) has appointed Alessandra Rossi president of its off-season business. In her new role, Rossi will be responsible for the strategic direction of the Off-Season division, which includes Yoox and The Outnet. She succeeds Luca Martines. Martines will now refocus on accelerating YNAP’s expansion in Asia-Pacific. Rossi joins the YNAP executive team and will report to Federico Marchetti, CEO of YNAP. Prior to rejoining in her new role, Rossi held several roles at Yoox in the past, including operations manager, head of buying and managing director of Yoox before moving to London in April 2015 for family reasons.

